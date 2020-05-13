Help with network connectivity issue

I'm hoping someone has come across this issue before and knows a fix.. because I've tried everything I can think of and I'm stuck.



First let me start by saying nothing has changed with my network configuration in over a year and this started about a month ago.



When I first boot my computer in the morning the network connectivity is super slow. I have a 400mb connection and it runs about 10-20mb on hard wired Cat 5e ethernet to my router which I've swapped out in case that was the issue. The other devices on the router run at normal speed. So.. it's my computer.



If I disable and re-enabled the network device (ethernet) in Windows that fixes the problem every time. I'm off and running at normal speeds again. For a while.. about an hour.. then it's back to the crawl. If I disable/enable ethernet again it fixes it. I'm trying to determine what the heck this could all possibly be. I've tried rolling back the drivers thinking perhaps some windows update caused it, I've tried disabling some services, turning off some firewall stuff.. even though none of that has changed. Nothing seems to resolve the issue.



When It's slow I see nothing causing it.. low CPU usage, low network usage, etc.. it just crawls. And the big issue is I use VPN to connect to work through my computer and because my base system is crawling - that does too. So it really cuts into my work. So I have a batch file to disable/enable my ethernet and I can run that occasionally throughout the day but it's not really a solution.



Any ideas? Something obvious I missed?



Thanks.