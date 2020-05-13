DVD Talk Forum

Help with network connectivity issue

Tech Talk

Help with network connectivity issue

   
05-13-20, 06:04 PM
Help with network connectivity issue
I'm hoping someone has come across this issue before and knows a fix.. because I've tried everything I can think of and I'm stuck.

First let me start by saying nothing has changed with my network configuration in over a year and this started about a month ago.

When I first boot my computer in the morning the network connectivity is super slow. I have a 400mb connection and it runs about 10-20mb on hard wired Cat 5e ethernet to my router which I've swapped out in case that was the issue. The other devices on the router run at normal speed. So.. it's my computer.

If I disable and re-enabled the network device (ethernet) in Windows that fixes the problem every time. I'm off and running at normal speeds again. For a while.. about an hour.. then it's back to the crawl. If I disable/enable ethernet again it fixes it. I'm trying to determine what the heck this could all possibly be. I've tried rolling back the drivers thinking perhaps some windows update caused it, I've tried disabling some services, turning off some firewall stuff.. even though none of that has changed. Nothing seems to resolve the issue.

When It's slow I see nothing causing it.. low CPU usage, low network usage, etc.. it just crawls. And the big issue is I use VPN to connect to work through my computer and because my base system is crawling - that does too. So it really cuts into my work. So I have a batch file to disable/enable my ethernet and I can run that occasionally throughout the day but it's not really a solution.

Any ideas? Something obvious I missed?

Thanks.
05-13-20, 06:08 PM
Re: Help with network connectivity issue
Have you tried connecting to wireless or another port on the router? Maybe your network card (or your router's network input) is fried?

I'm assuming you already looked at network traffic coming from your computer and it's not congested or higher than normal or anything. Also maybe try assigning a different ip through dhcp to rule out some kind of duplicate ip problem.
05-13-20, 06:34 PM
Re: Help with network connectivity issue
Have you tried connecting to wireless or another port on the router? Maybe your network card (or your router's network input) is fried?

I'm assuming you already looked at network traffic coming from your computer and it's not congested or higher than normal or anything. Also maybe try assigning a different ip through dhcp to rule out some kind of duplicate ip problem.
Thank you for these suggestions. Well I don't have WIFI on my computer so I can't connect that way. I can try swapping to another port... that hadn't occurred to me. Traffic, from the router statics, shows low on the port.

So my DHCP range only goes up to 192 so I'll try giving it a fixed IP address above that and see if that does anything. I don't have anything on a fixed IP down in the range the DHCP server would have assigned but.. never know what weirdness is going on.

Thanks again.
