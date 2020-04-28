DVD Talk Forum

04-28-20, 01:41 PM
Rival11
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Western N.Y.
Posts: 5,893
Received 3 Likes on 2 Posts
Home network setup - How much would the following equipment cost?
I'm looking to build a VERY small network in my house for learning purposes - just need something big enough to last me for general learning.

Does anyone know where to buy and how much it would cost for the following (obviously everything will be business-grade and I'm even open to buying all refurbished equipment):

Two Routers: one will need to be an ASA

Two Switches: (Can even be old school catalyst switches).

HP ProLiant server (I found a refurbed DL360 G7 on New Egg business for 176 bucks...is that the cheapest I can get one for?)

CAT5 cables: really just looking for the best place to buy these at at the cheapest price.

My go to site is "New Egg business" but I definitely am curious to know if there are any other sites out there where I can get everything cheaper.

Any help would be appreciated.
04-28-20, 01:55 PM
Meathead
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 941
Received 9 Likes on 8 Posts
Re: Home network setup - How much would the following equipment cost?
Originally Posted by Rival11 View Post
CAT5 cables: really just looking for the best place to buy these at at the cheapest price.
Monoprice.com... my go to for all cabling needs including HDMI cables. I've been threatened by Best Buy employees for quietly mentioning the website.

Go with CAT6... Not much difference in price and more future proof.
04-28-20, 02:10 PM
Rival11
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Western N.Y.
Posts: 5,893
Received 3 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Home network setup - How much would the following equipment cost?
Originally Posted by Meathead View Post
Monoprice.com... my go to for all cabling needs including HDMI cables. I've been threatened by Best Buy employees for quietly mentioning the website.

Go with CAT6... Not much difference in price and more future proof.

Go with CAT6... Not much difference in price and more future proof.
Cool - thanks
