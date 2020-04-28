Home network setup - How much would the following equipment cost?
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Home network setup - How much would the following equipment cost?
I'm looking to build a VERY small network in my house for learning purposes - just need something big enough to last me for general learning.
Does anyone know where to buy and how much it would cost for the following (obviously everything will be business-grade and I'm even open to buying all refurbished equipment):
Two Routers: one will need to be an ASA
Two Switches: (Can even be old school catalyst switches).
HP ProLiant server (I found a refurbed DL360 G7 on New Egg business for 176 bucks...is that the cheapest I can get one for?)
CAT5 cables: really just looking for the best place to buy these at at the cheapest price.
My go to site is "New Egg business" but I definitely am curious to know if there are any other sites out there where I can get everything cheaper.
Any help would be appreciated.
Does anyone know where to buy and how much it would cost for the following (obviously everything will be business-grade and I'm even open to buying all refurbished equipment):
Two Routers: one will need to be an ASA
Two Switches: (Can even be old school catalyst switches).
HP ProLiant server (I found a refurbed DL360 G7 on New Egg business for 176 bucks...is that the cheapest I can get one for?)
CAT5 cables: really just looking for the best place to buy these at at the cheapest price.
My go to site is "New Egg business" but I definitely am curious to know if there are any other sites out there where I can get everything cheaper.
Any help would be appreciated.
#2
Senior Member
Re: Home network setup - How much would the following equipment cost?
Go with CAT6... Not much difference in price and more future proof.
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Re: Home network setup - How much would the following equipment cost?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off