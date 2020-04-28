Home network setup - How much would the following equipment cost?

I'm looking to build a VERY small network in my house for learning purposes - just need something big enough to last me for general learning.



Does anyone know where to buy and how much it would cost for the following (obviously everything will be business-grade and I'm even open to buying all refurbished equipment):



Two Routers: one will need to be an ASA



Two Switches: (Can even be old school catalyst switches).



HP ProLiant server (I found a refurbed DL360 G7 on New Egg business for 176 bucks...is that the cheapest I can get one for?)



CAT5 cables: really just looking for the best place to buy these at at the cheapest price.



My go to site is "New Egg business" but I definitely am curious to know if there are any other sites out there where I can get everything cheaper.



Any help would be appreciated.