Wait for WiFi 6 mesh prices to come down or just buy something now?

   
Wait for WiFi 6 mesh prices to come down or just buy something now?
This is long, so bare with me:

I have a modest size house (2850 sf) that is single story. I have numerous devices that need connecting all over the house (game consoles, streaming devices, tablets, phones, laptops, Nest cams, etc). I have an existing router that is pretty good (TP Link AC3200 tri band router) that does a fair job of keeping up with everything. I notice on the fringes of my property, occasionally there are signal issues (mostly with a Nest cam). We just remodeled our backyard so I want to be able to stream movies to an eventual outdoor projector/screen. My concern is that will be an issue with my current router due to distance, so I was thinking of getting a mesh system with 3 access points (router and 2 nodes), so basically blanket my property. Thing is, WiFi 6 is out now and was looking, but holy shit the prices. Would an existing tr-iband mesh system be worth investing in now or wait until WiFi 6 prices come down?
