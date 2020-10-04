Looking for some advice about the best wireless headphones for my home theater.
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Looking for some advice about the best wireless headphones for my home theater.
My new apartment has rather thin walls and my neighbour has taken issue with the volume of my tv. It's only really a problem when the dialogue and the score seem to be at opposite ends of the spectrum. I'm a complete newb when it comes to tv headphones, and was hoping to get some advice when it comes to the best wireless headphones, and the best wireless headphones that are reasonably priced. All advice welcome. Thanks.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off