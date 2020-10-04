DVD Talk Forum

Looking for some advice about the best wireless headphones for my home theater.

Looking for some advice about the best wireless headphones for my home theater.

   
Looking for some advice about the best wireless headphones for my home theater.
My new apartment has rather thin walls and my neighbour has taken issue with the volume of my tv. It's only really a problem when the dialogue and the score seem to be at opposite ends of the spectrum. I'm a complete newb when it comes to tv headphones, and was hoping to get some advice when it comes to the best wireless headphones, and the best wireless headphones that are reasonably priced. All advice welcome. Thanks.
Tech Talk

