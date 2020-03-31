Anyone members of a Discord community?

I was a member of a Discord community for a YouTube movie vlogger for a few months now. The Discord community required you to be a Patreon supporter of his and I was.



Honestly, I hated it. The members who were active on that community were fucking terrible people. When the Vlogger became busy with other projects and didn't have time to chat or participate in his community that much, the members got extremely angry with him and started insulting him left and right in their chats. I tried to defend him and they would start attacking me. There was really no moderation in that community other than Bots. The guy is directing an independent documentary and produces a live daily 2 hour YouTube show 6 days a week. I would think a Discord community is low priority right now.



The Vlogger even said in a recent live chat on his YouTube channel why he doesn't participate anymore and he even said that due to lack of participation I won't be doing it anymore. The people in the community basically took that as an insult that they as Patreon supporters were being ignored and got really angry with him.



My last straw was today when I popped in and saw them continuously insult and talk shit about him again. I called some of them out for being fucking man babies. They got angry and ganged up and insulted me again for being a "shill" and defending him. They all admit that he sucks blah blah



I got out of there and deleted my profile. Fuck them. In these kind of times, I was just looking to chat movies with his fans, but I had to deal with a bunch of child man babies who felt like they weren't getting enough attention. I don't need that kind of aggravation.