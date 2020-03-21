DVD Talk Forum

Skype Question

Tech Talk

Skype Question

   
03-21-20, 01:00 PM
  #1  
Skype Question
I started using Skype yesterday after some research saying that it's free if both people are using Skype. So, I need to know if they charge for other things: you know, hidden fees, surcharges and the like. I just need to know whether I should cancel this in case they start charging. Thank you!

Also, *can* I cancel? (I suck at forward thinking sometimes!)
03-21-20, 01:12 PM
  #2  
Re: Skype Question
It's been years since I used Skype, but I recall years ago you had to buy credits. Not sure if that applies anymore.

If you want a "free" video chat service, I recommend Google Duo. You just have to make sure the other party you're contacting has it. Or if you're an IOS person, there's always Facetime.
03-21-20, 01:53 PM
  #3  
X
Re: Skype Question
There would only be charges if you called a cell phone or land line. Skype to Skype is free. Ive never heard of any hidden fees. If they dont have any payment method on file they cant charge you.
03-21-20, 02:01 PM
  #4  
Re: Skype Question
Originally Posted by X View Post
There would only be charges if you called a cell phone or land line. Skype to Skype is free. Ive never heard of any hidden fees. If they dont have any payment method on file they cant charge you.
I did Skype to Skype with a friend for a half hour. They have a meter on there, but it didn't charge me anything. I didn't give them a card number. So, I'm in the clear?

Also, what about Facebook Video Messenger? Is that okay?
03-21-20, 02:07 PM
  #5  
Re: Skype Question
Zoom has a free option. Great for groups (group time limit is 40 minutes, unlimited for 1 on 1).
03-21-20, 02:09 PM
  #6  
X
Re: Skype Question
Youre in the clear. I would imagine that FB Video Messenger is the same but I dont have any experience with it.
03-21-20, 02:40 PM
  #7  
Re: Skype Question
Originally Posted by X View Post
Youre in the clear. I would imagine that FB Video Messenger is the same but I dont have any experience with it.
I used FB Video Messenger. I hope I haven't signed my life away by agreeing to its terms and conditions. Same goes for downloading Firefox to use it. Social media: you never know what you're to get.
03-22-20, 08:21 PM
  #8  
Re: Skype Question
Skype Credits are only needed and used for interactions with traditional phone services: calling and texting landlines and cell phones.

Skype-to-Skype activities are completely free.

https://support.skype.com/en/faq/FA5...ype-credit-for
03-22-20, 08:43 PM
  #9  
Re: Skype Question
Haven't used Skype in over a decade.

Discord is what I use for voice and video chats. It's free too.
