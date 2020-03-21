Skype Question
#1
Skype Question
I started using Skype yesterday after some research saying that it's free if both people are using Skype. So, I need to know if they charge for other things: you know, hidden fees, surcharges and the like. I just need to know whether I should cancel this in case they start charging. Thank you!
Also, *can* I cancel? (I suck at forward thinking sometimes!)
#2
Re: Skype Question
It's been years since I used Skype, but I recall years ago you had to buy credits. Not sure if that applies anymore.
If you want a "free" video chat service, I recommend Google Duo. You just have to make sure the other party you're contacting has it. Or if you're an IOS person, there's always Facetime.
#3
Re: Skype Question
There would only be charges if you called a cell phone or land line. Skype to Skype is free. Ive never heard of any hidden fees. If they dont have any payment method on file they cant charge you.
#4
Re: Skype Question
Also, what about Facebook Video Messenger? Is that okay?
#7
Re: Skype Question
#8
Re: Skype Question
Skype Credits are only needed and used for interactions with traditional phone services: calling and texting landlines and cell phones.
Skype-to-Skype activities are completely free.
https://support.skype.com/en/faq/FA5...ype-credit-for
