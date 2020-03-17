DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Tech Talk
Reload this Page >

need help buying a new laptop battery

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Tech Talk Discuss PC Hardware, Software, Internet and Other Technology

need help buying a new laptop battery

   
Old 03-17-20, 10:33 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jun 2001
Posts: 7,771
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
need help buying a new laptop battery
Its for a toshiba (I can give any details needed) - the issue is when I try to search on amazon, I can't find any batteries that are an exact match to the model number. What specifications do I really need to focus on to make sure whatever I buy is compatible with our current computer?
atari2600 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Tech Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.