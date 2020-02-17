Websites you've abandoned
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 2,298
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 3 Posts
Websites you've abandoned
Saw this on another board and thought to post the question here: what Websites did you used to frequent but no longer do?
TMZ - nothing but no-name rappers and athletes.
Radar Online - have they ever been correct?
The Smoking Gun - worst redesign ever
IMDB forums - went way downhill
DListed - used to be vastly better than Perez but Michael;s contributions fell way off
Drudge Report - just an aggregator and not a very good one. He's up to a day late with items
TMZ - nothing but no-name rappers and athletes.
Radar Online - have they ever been correct?
The Smoking Gun - worst redesign ever
IMDB forums - went way downhill
DListed - used to be vastly better than Perez but Michael;s contributions fell way off
Drudge Report - just an aggregator and not a very good one. He's up to a day late with items
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off