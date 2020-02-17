Websites you've abandoned

Saw this on another board and thought to post the question here: what Websites did you used to frequent but no longer do?



TMZ - nothing but no-name rappers and athletes.

Radar Online - have they ever been correct?

The Smoking Gun - worst redesign ever

IMDB forums - went way downhill

DListed - used to be vastly better than Perez but Michael;s contributions fell way off

Drudge Report - just an aggregator and not a very good one. He's up to a day late with items