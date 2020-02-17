DVD Talk Forum

02-17-20, 06:21 PM
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Websites you've abandoned
Saw this on another board and thought to post the question here: what Websites did you used to frequent but no longer do?

TMZ - nothing but no-name rappers and athletes.
Radar Online - have they ever been correct?
The Smoking Gun - worst redesign ever
IMDB forums - went way downhill
DListed - used to be vastly better than Perez but Michael;s contributions fell way off
Drudge Report - just an aggregator and not a very good one. He's up to a day late with items
02-17-20, 06:30 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Re: Websites you've abandoned
Box Office Mojo.
02-17-20, 06:41 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Websites you've abandoned
fark
dvdtalk
theforce.net
aintitcool
02-17-20, 06:42 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Websites you've abandoned
Notjustgeeks
