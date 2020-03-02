Operation not permitted when saving to Google Drive

I've been saving files from from my iPhone 6s (don't laugh...my employer supplied it) to Google Drive, using the Save to Files option......and it's been working beautifully. I've been able to upload files in batches quickly and pain-free.That is, until about an hour ago. Now I'm just getting this message whenever I attempt to save to Google Drive:For shits and giggles, I tried going into Google Drive to use its upload feature, and it's still working. I can save files this way, but holy hell, it's at least ten times slower with the extra steps I have to take and the Google Drive app is pretty touchy when I go this route (i.e., it tends to crash if I try to upload more than 20 files in one shot...or if I look at it the wrong way). If at all possible, I'd prefer to use the Save to Files option.I tried Dr. Google but haven't found any mention of this issue. Any ideas?Don't know if this makes a difference, but I'm running iOS 13.3 on the iPhone.