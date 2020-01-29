Connecting 2nd monitor to Mac Book?
I saw someone have multiple monitors set up on his PC and he was browsing the internet on one monitor, and on the second one he was using MS Office. Can you do this with Mac Books? I have an extra PC Monitor and want to use it as a second screen for my Mac Book.
Thanks!
