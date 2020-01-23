DVD Talk Forum

Got a new modem (same brand), now slower than last?

Got a new modem (same brand), now slower than last?

   
01-23-20, 06:40 PM
Got a new modem (same brand), now slower than last?
so i bought my own modem which is same brand and compatible with my Optimum service, i believe just an updated model. i got it to work after a call to Optimum so they can register CMAC address or something and now my speeds down and up are much much lower than ever before. i reset again and same. any help?
01-23-20, 06:56 PM
Re: Got a new modem (same brand), now slower than last?
Even if it's the same brand, is it the same specs? Modems Are rated at different speeds.
