Anyone using the new Edge browser?

I follow the Firefox browser thread here so wonder if anyone is/will be trying the latest Edge browser? I downloaded it to give it a shot but for now, I have no intention of making it my default browser. I tend to "play" with browsers, and operating systems for that matter, as sort of a hobby. Yes, I need to get a life!Just curious of others thoughts on it and their opinions of security and ease of use, etc.