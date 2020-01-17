Anyone using the new Edge browser?
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Anyone using the new Edge browser?
I follow the Firefox browser thread here so wonder if anyone is/will be trying the latest Edge browser? I downloaded it to give it a shot but for now, I have no intention of making it my default browser. I tend to "play" with browsers, and operating systems for that matter, as sort of a hobby. Yes, I need to get a life! Just curious of others thoughts on it and their opinions of security and ease of use, etc.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off