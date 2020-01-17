DVD Talk Forum

Anyone using the new Edge browser?

Tech Talk

Anyone using the new Edge browser?

   
01-17-20, 02:20 PM
Senior Member
Join Date: Feb 2002
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Posts: 482
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Anyone using the new Edge browser?
I follow the Firefox browser thread here so wonder if anyone is/will be trying the latest Edge browser? I downloaded it to give it a shot but for now, I have no intention of making it my default browser. I tend to "play" with browsers, and operating systems for that matter, as sort of a hobby. Yes, I need to get a life! Just curious of others thoughts on it and their opinions of security and ease of use, etc.
