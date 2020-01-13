Old DVDs with newer machine. HELP!

For some years I have had a LG RHT497H DVD Recorder which has served me well. I have until now only used the HDD but recently I decided to transfer some VHS to DVD. I have a number of both types from when I had a recorder that didn't have a hard drive. All the discs had been wiped long ago. None of them were recognized by the RH497H so I tried to format them in the recorder but failed so I tried erasing and formatting on my PC (windows 10). The computer says completed but the recorder still fails to recognise the discs. Am I doing something wrong or is there a technical reason? By the way, the recorder recognises and plays commercial and finalised dvd's OK.