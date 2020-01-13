Old DVDs with newer machine. HELP!
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2020
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Old DVDs with newer machine. HELP!
For some years I have had a LG RHT497H DVD Recorder which has served me well. I have until now only used the HDD but recently I decided to transfer some VHS to DVD. I have a number of both types from when I had a recorder that didn't have a hard drive. All the discs had been wiped long ago. None of them were recognized by the RH497H so I tried to format them in the recorder but failed so I tried erasing and formatting on my PC (windows 10). The computer says completed but the recorder still fails to recognise the discs. Am I doing something wrong or is there a technical reason? By the way, the recorder recognises and plays commercial and finalised dvd's OK.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off