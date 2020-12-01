Opinion of ZAGG Invisible Shield?

I normally have my phones protected only by a backside case. Previously I dropped my Samsung Note 8 and caused a small chip on the front glass, and that cost me a $100 deduction when I traded it in for my current Note 10+. Yesterday I dropped the Note 10+. It survived OK but that made me think that I should start covering the front glass as well.



I saw a ZAGG booth at a shopping mall today. They sell an Invisible Shield glass protector (they call it "Glass Fusion"). Has anyone used it or have an opinion of it? Does it interfere with fingerprint detection (for the Note 10, the fingerprint sensor is under the screen). Do you recommend a different brand?



Thanks in advance.