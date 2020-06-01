Best free photo editor for Windows 10?

I'll be honest, I don't do a whole lot of photo editing, but I am trying to put together some photos where my kids are the focal point of the picture and I can kinda make the background out of focus or fuzzy or something so you don't notice it as much. I just started going through some of our Christmas photos and didn't realize how much the house was a mess in the background with boxes from movingAny ideas?