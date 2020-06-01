DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Tech Talk
Reload this Page >

Best free photo editor for Windows 10?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Tech Talk Discuss PC Hardware, Software, Internet and Other Technology

Best free photo editor for Windows 10?

   
Old 01-06-20, 03:46 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
mattysemo247's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 12,536
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 1 Post
Best free photo editor for Windows 10?
I'll be honest, I don't do a whole lot of photo editing, but I am trying to put together some photos where my kids are the focal point of the picture and I can kinda make the background out of focus or fuzzy or something so you don't notice it as much. I just started going through some of our Christmas photos and didn't realize how much the house was a mess in the background with boxes from moving

Any ideas?
mattysemo247 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-06-20, 03:48 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: MA
Posts: 12,544
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Best free photo editor for Windows 10?
Photoshop Express should fit your need.
Noonan is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Tech Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.