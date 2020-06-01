Best free photo editor for Windows 10?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 12,536
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 1 Post
Best free photo editor for Windows 10?
I'll be honest, I don't do a whole lot of photo editing, but I am trying to put together some photos where my kids are the focal point of the picture and I can kinda make the background out of focus or fuzzy or something so you don't notice it as much. I just started going through some of our Christmas photos and didn't realize how much the house was a mess in the background with boxes from moving
Any ideas?
Any ideas?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off