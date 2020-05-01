Easiest way to remove files and save space on hard drive?
I seem to be using a hell of a lot and cant make room to back up iPhone. I have 93Gb free of 500. I moved everything, but music to separate storage drive. Didnt do much. What program files or what the hell is taking up so much space? And I know its not just music. Thanks.
