PC peripherals not working and no video output.

Got a question that I hope someone may be able to assist with. My ex and I got my son a new gaming monitor for Xmas. His old monitor broke a few months ago so his computer hasnt been used since. I went to hook it up yesterday and when i connect the DP cable I got a No SIgnal notification from the monitor. I then tried an HDMI cable and same thing from both the onboard port and the graphics card port. I used my laptop to see if the issue was the monitor but it connect right away with no issue.



So i open up the PC to check all the connection. I reset the RAM, the graphics card, double checked all the cables, and even replaced the CMOS Battery. At one point during this, the screen came on 1 time with the "Boot Loader Missing" message as i guess i knocked the Sata cable loose but then i turned it off and reset the cable but i could never get anything back on the screen. Just gets the No Signal message. I then noticed that NONE of the USB ports seem to work right. When I plugged in the mouse and keyboard would not light up as they should. The mouse never lit up at all, the keyboard would flash for a second but then the light would go out and would not come back on unless I pulled the cable out and reinserted it. It repeated the light for a second then would go dark.



I have no idea what the issue is. Someone suggested the power supply but it does start up and run the fans and stuff. The graphics card fans spin for a second then stop but that may be normal as the fans might not kick in until the card is being actively used?



Any thoughts? He was totally crushed. This was the only thing he asked for and since he is disabled and deaf, using the computer is a Huge part of his life. It was very sad as a parent to see and usually I can fix most issues but this one eluded me.

