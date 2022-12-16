Netflix Content -- What are Your "Must See" Recommendations?
Netflix Content -- What are Your "Must See" Recommendations?
I'm a brand new Netflix subscriber. I saw the info on the 'net about the abiliity to get Netflix for a year at a cost of just $25 through Verizon (noticed it later posted in the Netflix News/Discussion), so I decided it was time to take the plunge. I've been going through saving random series/films which seem interesting. I've already watched two episodes of The Movies That Made Us which has been fantastic.
I thought I'd check with folks here for recommendations on what shows or films should be at the top of my list to check out. If a thread specifically like this already exists, please accept my apology and point me to it. I didn't see anything going back in this forum and a search wiith Netflix in the title leads to lots of individual threads for a myriad of shows and films.
Please help a guy out--whether sharing stuff that has universal appeal or hidden gems you've discovered. I'm likely referring to things which are found exclusively on Netflix, but I'm open to any suggestions. Maybe it's a sign of getting older, but many documentaries seemed appealing as I've been searching, so I'm not limiting my options to just series and films either.
And while I've heard good things about a few shows, I believe the only Netflix show I've seen is the first season of Stranger Things a few years back.
Re: Netflix Content -- What are Your "Must See" Recommendations?
Squid Game
The Witcher
Queens Gambit
Money Heist
Narcos
Ozark
Mindhunter
Cobra Kai
Umbrella Academy
Black Mirror
Travelers
Master of None
Dahmer
lots of entertaining movies too, depending on your tastes..
Re: Netflix Content -- What are Your "Must See" Recommendations?
New shows and movies come out literally every single week. It's an endless supply of entertainment.
A good place to look to see what people are watching are the top 10 movies or shows on the app.
But, it's very easy to be overwhelmed.
Re: Netflix Content -- What are Your "Must See" Recommendations?
Three of my personal favorites are Love, Glow, and Atypical. Also a good seasonal Christmas Netflix series is Dash & Lily. Another hidden gem that I really liked is Teenage Bounty Hunters, but it was cancelled after one season.
Re: Netflix Content -- What are Your "Must See" Recommendations?
Somebody Feed Phil. Food and travel show hosted by Phil Rosenthal, the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond. He's great and has a great personality. He's the anti-Anthony Bourdain.
Unsolved Mysteries if you like True Crime documentaries.
Unsolved Mysteries if you like True Crime documentaries.
