Netflix Content -- What are Your "Must See" Recommendations?

I'm a brand new Netflix subscriber. I saw the info on the 'net about the abiliity to get Netflix for a year at a cost of just $25 through Verizon (noticed it later posted in the Netflix News/Discussion), so I decided it was time to take the plunge. I've been going through saving random series/films which seem interesting. I've already watched two episodes of The Movies That Made Us which has been fantastic.



I thought I'd check with folks here for recommendations on what shows or films should be at the top of my list to check out. If a thread specifically like this already exists, please accept my apology and point me to it. I didn't see anything going back in this forum and a search wiith Netflix in the title leads to lots of individual threads for a myriad of shows and films.



Please help a guy out--whether sharing stuff that has universal appeal or hidden gems you've discovered. I'm likely referring to things which are found exclusively on Netflix, but I'm open to any suggestions. Maybe it's a sign of getting older, but many documentaries seemed appealing as I've been searching, so I'm not limiting my options to just series and films either.



And while I've heard good things about a few shows, I believe the only Netflix show I've seen is the first season of Stranger Things a few years back.



