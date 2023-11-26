Where do locate AMC account info

I subscribed to AMC plus sometime last year on one of their specials. I logged into my account and went to where it says "Account" and "Subscription" right next to it. It says I'm under the annual plan that will renew 11/26/23. I signed up for the annual plan under a black Friday special last year. It should be expiring but it says my next billing date is 11/26/23. I haven't been billed on any of my credit cards yet for 2022. I tried to see if they have any credit card on file, but I can't tell. The only option is to update my credit card, but no where does it say what the last four numbers are that they may have on file. Is there somewhere else I should be looking on the AMC Plus website? There isn't even a telephone support number to call that I can see. Anyone else have issues with how very little the account info is displayed?