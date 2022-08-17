Which paid TV and Movie streaming service do you not subscribe to?

We've done threads about which streaming service do people here have. But, I would like to maybe get a general idea of what services the folks here not have.



Hundreds of exclusive shows and movies come out in the various services each month and I know most here can't afford to subscribe to them, hates chasing content or simply don't have the time.



Is there ones that you don't subscribe to now, but will when XXXX show comes out? Or do you and your family only have time to watch stuff from XXX services and any more would be just wasting money?



Or maybe you don’t subscribe to xxxx service because the content isn’t interesting.



The main one that I don't subscribe to is Criterion because of expense and I don't think the films and content are worthwhile for me to have year round. I have tried it a few times, but end up not using it.



I don't have Shudder either. I have subscribed in the past, but I don't watch horror movies all the time.



Sundance Now I plan to cancel after my year promo ends. It has some good stuff, but I don't use it regularly enough.



Unless there is a promo again, I may pull the plug on AMC+. I got it for cheap last holiday season and have watched stuff, but overall it’s not a really good enough service that is worth keeping year round.