Youtube tv favorites

I recently got Youtube tv. I was able to select 35 favorite channels to watch so I would not need to go thru the entire channel guide. Now I can't find how to use my favorites by just clicking on one to watch that channel. I can get to my favorites line up but if I click on one all it does is remove it from my line up it does not start the channel. Thoughts would be appreciated.
What device are you using to watch YouTube TV? On Roku you have to go to Live and there is a symbol with three horizontal lines in decreasing length. Select that symbol and reorder it to custom.
