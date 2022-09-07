DVD Talk Forum

07-09-22, 05:14 PM
Youtube tv favorites
I recently got Youtube tv. I was able to select 35 favorite channels to watch so I would not need to go thru the entire channel guide. Now I can't find how to use my favorites by just clicking on one to watch that channel. I can get to my favorites line up but if I click on one all it does is remove it from my line up it does not start the channel. Thoughts would be appreciated.
07-09-22, 05:44 PM
Re: Youtube tv favorites
What device are you using to watch YouTube TV? On Roku you have to go to Live and there is a symbol with three horizontal lines in decreasing length. Select that symbol and reorder it to custom.
