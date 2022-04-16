View Poll Results: How many
How many streaming services do you have?
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
How many streaming services do you have?
God I have so many. I definitely pay just as much for streaming services as much as I did cable/satellite
Amazon Prime
Paramount Plus
Disney Plus
ESPN Plus
Hulu
(above 3 are the bundle deal)
Netflix
Peacock
HBO Max
#2
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 68,921
Received 1,585 Likes on 1,168 Posts
Re: How many streaming services do you have?
Netflix
Hulu
HBO Max
Paramount plus
Apple TV plus
Prime Video
Hi-Yah
Disney Plus
EPIX Now
Starz
Showtime Anytime
Discovery Plus
AMC plus
CNN plus
Peacock
ESPN plus
Some of these are paid through my DIRECTV service and some are prepaid through discounted one year deals.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 34,819
Received 625 Likes on 484 Posts
Re: How many streaming services do you have?
Likewise, but most of what I subscribe to are bundled/pre-paid for the year, etc. Combined on a per month averages roughly about the same I used to pay for cable back in the day. At least now the value is justified for the price.
