Scream Factory TV - launching 4/15/22

Quote:

Beginning April 15th, immerse yourself amongst the snarling monsters, stalking slashers, terrifying aliens, and shocking moments that have haunted you for years. Every one of our spine-tingling movies comes uncensored and ready to terrify. Stream and Scream with the channel that's so good... it's scary.



You can watch Scream Factory TV right here, on ShoutFactoryTV.com, or on any of the Shout! Factory TV apps, currently available on Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple TV, and Roku.



Horror titles available on Scream Factory TV beginning April 15th include:



Bad Moon

Black Christmas

Carnival Of Souls

The Cat O Nine Tails

Chopping Mall

Class Of 1984

Communion

The Company Of Wolves

The Crush

Dark Star

Day Of The Dead

The Exorcist III

Forbidden World

Galaxy Of Terror

House On Haunted Hill

Humanoids From The Deep

The Last Man On Earth

Magic

Night Of The Demons

Night Of The Living Dead

Nightbreed: Directors Cut

Nosferatu

Piranha (1978)

Silent Night, Deadly Night: Part 2

Sleepaway Camp

The Slumber Party Massacre

The Stepfather

Willard

Witchboard

Witchery

