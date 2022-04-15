Scream Factory TV - launching 4/15/22
Scream Factory TV - launching 4/15/22
Beginning April 15th, immerse yourself amongst the snarling monsters, stalking slashers, terrifying aliens, and shocking moments that have haunted you for years. Every one of our spine-tingling movies comes uncensored and ready to terrify. Stream and Scream with the channel that's so good... it's scary.
You can watch Scream Factory TV right here, on ShoutFactoryTV.com, or on any of the Shout! Factory TV apps, currently available on Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple TV, and Roku.
Horror titles available on Scream Factory TV beginning April 15th include:
Bad Moon
Black Christmas
Carnival Of Souls
The Cat O Nine Tails
Chopping Mall
Class Of 1984
Communion
The Company Of Wolves
The Crush
Dark Star
Day Of The Dead
The Exorcist III
Forbidden World
Galaxy Of Terror
House On Haunted Hill
Humanoids From The Deep
The Last Man On Earth
Magic
Night Of The Demons
Night Of The Living Dead
Nightbreed: Directors Cut
Nosferatu
Piranha (1978)
Silent Night, Deadly Night: Part 2
Sleepaway Camp
The Slumber Party Massacre
The Stepfather
Willard
Witchboard
Witchery
