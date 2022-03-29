DVD Talk Forum

03-29-22, 02:07 PM
NFL + streaming service may be in the works
There is Apple TV Plus, Paramount Plus and Disney Plus, not to mention scores of streaming services without the plus in their monikers. And perhaps coming soon could be the latest entrant, NFL Plus.

The NFL is developing a subscription streaming service that would include games, radio, podcasts and team content. Teams were briefed on the development at the annual NFL owners meetings occurring in Palm Beach, Fla.

The NFL has distributed live games for free through mobile devices and on Yahoo for tablets and laptops, but these deals have expired. In the future, it appears if fans on the go want to stream games on their phone and they dont have a cable subscription, they will need to pay for what is tentatively called NFL Plus.

The brand, NFL +, was included on slides viewed by a meeting of team presidents Sunday at The Breakers, the resort hosting the meetings. The streaming service is nascent, and likely wont be ready for an owners vote until the next meeting in May, said one team president, who requested anonymity because the plans are still developing.
