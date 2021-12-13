The iTunes Thread

DVD Talk Forum

I didn't see a thread for the discussion of iTunes deals or the particulars of specific iTunes titles.

I bought the blue-banner Babylon 5 Complete Series a little while ago. While the episodes have HD tags when I look at the series in the TV app, the file sizes given in the Get Info popup demonstrate they are SD. About 600MB for a 44 minute episode, if were HD it would be more like 1.5 GB. They look SD too, especially the pilot. The Series page doesn't have an HD tag though.

On the other hand, if I search for Babylon 5 Complete Series the only version that comes up has a brown-banner. It has HD tags on the series page, but I can't buy it or send it as a gift. iTunes acts as if I already own it. Does anybody know what's happening here with the blue/brown banners and HD?
