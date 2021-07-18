Hulu login problem

Anyone else unable to login to Hulu on their PC?We signed up for the Hulu, Disney+, & ESPN deal through Verizon after getting new phones in May. For various reasons, it's taken some time to get to his issue. We did get signed up for all three services eventually (for some reason it's not one and done. You have to sign up and activate each of them separately). We did have a bit of an issue finally getting signed up with Hull, but that got resolved... until about a week ago.Now, for some reason, we can't get past the Captcha process on either of our computers. It just keeps looping back to a "choose all the (fill-in-the-blank)" pics. It appears to be a computer and ISP issue. We've tried with 3 different browsers, emptied caches, cleared history, deleted cookies, etc., etc.We can't login through a web browser on our phones either, unless we do it via cellar. Same with the Hulu app. It only logs in via cellular. Doing it through our ISP over our home network and they have the same issue as the computers. Don't have a tablet with us at the moment, but I figure it would be the same.SO talked to 3-4 people with Hulu CS over 3+ hour. They were all nice and tried various things, but were ultimately unable to resolve the problem. It is a known issue with Captcha, but they have no idea when (or if) it will be resolved.And here's the monkey wrench to our ISP theory.We have a small Roku TV and it was having an issue logging in also, when we tried to activate it thru the TV itself. It gives you a choice to activate it thru the TV or thru a PC by giving you a code to input online via your PC. Since we were able to login on our phones, we did it that way and now the Roku TV works... thru our home network via our ISP. My sister lent us a Roku Stick to use with our non-smart, living room TV and after going thru the same activation process with our phones, it's working also... via our home network thru our ISP.