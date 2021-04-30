DVD Talk Forum

Bally Sports App......Why????

Streaming Talk

Bally Sports App......Why????

   
04-30-21, 04:50 PM
Bally Sports App......Why????
Why did they replace Fox Sports Go with this piece of shit app? They even delayed the release almost another month because it wasn't ready. A month later and launched it is a miserable piece of crap. To force this app on us in place of one that worked fine is unacceptable.
04-30-21, 05:11 PM
Re: Bally Sports App......Why????
Sinclair Broadcasting owns all the local Fox Sports affiliates and change the name. It's pisses me off because here in DFW the only cable company showing my teams are At&t. I was not happy when Hulu Live removed Fox Southwest without a mention but had no problem raising prices.
