Night Flight launching 24/7 streaming music video channel

   
Night Flight launching 24/7 streaming music video channel
Story Here

Night Flight, the '80s-era late-night TV series that got resurrected as a streaming service, is launching a 24/7 music video channel dedicated to independent artists and labels. Dubbed NFTVi, the live streaming channel is part of the Night Flight Plus service and labels such as Sub Pop, Dais, and Rvng Intl, Drag City, and Dark Entries are on board for their artists, with more labels to be announced soon.


