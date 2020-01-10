Arrow horror streaming service -- Launches 10/1/20

Quote:

Arrow Video, one of the premier horror video labels in the home video space, is launching a new horror streaming service. The new service will launch in the US and Canada on October 1st, with a free 30-day trial available and then a monthly fee of only $4.99, ala Shudder. Arrow will launch with classics like

and

, and the complete Gamera run of films. Cult films are their specialty; however, plucking great and forgotten horror from nowhere and making us Monster Kids remember. Look for director

's top Arrow picks as well to be posted to the service. Get more info on the new venture down below.

Arrow Looks To Take On Shudder

"Arrow Video is excited to announce the bow of their new subscription-based ARROW platform, available in the US and Canada beginning October 1st. Building on the success of the Arrow Video Channel and expanding its availability across multiple devices and countries, ARROW boasts a selection of cult classics, hidden gems, and iconic horror films, all curated by the Arrow Video team. ARROW begins streaming with headlinersand. Also immediately available are perennial Halloween hits, the completeseries, as well as full collections from the ARROW archives packed with exclusive extras, rarely seen interviews, and documentaries.