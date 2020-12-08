Do you log/record/track/analyze digital content and streams?

Odds are many of us either do, or did, track physical media to some extent, from purchases to loans/borrows to watches and buys/sales. I know I have relied on DVDProfiler for many years now.



What, if anything, do you do with the digital content you either "own" or are interested in?

Streaming on demand (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, etc) or streaming rental/ownership (Vudu, Microsoft Movies/TV, Amazon video)?



I know I have purchased stuff in random places that I have forgotten about or will likely never watch (hello, weird 1 season TV shows on Amazon; hello, bundle stuff on Google Play and anime on MS). I primarily buy/redeem/watch on Vudu because I like their interface and it's where most of my stuff is.

But I don't track it. I don't know for sure what I have where unless I go there to look.

(I did do an export one time of my Vudu collection to see what I had and how it worked.)



Streaming on demand is almost worse. Odds are if you're reading this, you have more than 1, maybe even 3, 5, 7 or more, streaming services. I know content varies but I would like a unified queue (I guess Justwatch may be the closest thing to this, I just need to use it more.) I forget what I'm watching, or go back and visit a queue and wonder why in the world I ever added this title, or thought I would ever watch that title.

And this might be me - but there's so much content out there that sometimes I think, "I heard about this show/movie that starred that one person, and it's on this one service, it's supposed to be good. What was it....and where was it." So I go back to watching Community and Doctor Who on Vudu. (not that that's a bad thing.)

But I get in a mood to watch this show on Netflix (there's like 5 shows I'm almost done with), or this one Amazon (I've heard Hanna is good), and watch a few episodes of that.

(Oddly, even with the current tendency to stay-at-home, I watch a relatively small proportion of movies; most of my viewing is TV, even though by the time I watch a 1 hour show and 2 30 minute shows, I could have watched a movie. Movies, to me, are a more 'active' decision, for some reason.)



Anyway, Justwatch is the tool that seems most useful to track/monitor some of this stuff that I'm aware of, but I currently only use it to look and see where stuff is available.



How have your physical media tracking/inventorying habits evolved, changed, or adapted as the landscape has grown much more diffuse, digital, and streaming oriented?

How have your viewing habits and patterns changed or adapted, or have they?

What tools or resources do you find useful to manage all these media vectors, or do you just buckle in and go along for the ride?



(And this has nothing to do with anything, but I just checked my profile and realized I have been here for just over 18 years. That's....I don't know what that is. My son turns 18 in October, one of my earliest posts was about him being born.)