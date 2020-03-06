DVD Talk Forum

FandangoNow login troubles?
Yesterday and Today, I'm unable to log into my fandangonow page. I've reset the password several times, and it still gives me a login failure. Browser doesn't seem to matter.

There is a notice at the login screen that raises my eyebrows though "TIP: the email and password you use on Fandango works on FandangoNOW, too!". So I tried the new password on fandango.com and it works. I can log out and log in no problems on that site.Perhaps they are merging accounts and corrupted my account on FandangoNow?
