CBS All Access on an Amazon Fire Tablet??
#1
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2005
Posts: 4,604
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
CBS All Access on an Amazon Fire Tablet??
Is there a way to watch CBS All access shows on an Amazon Fire Tablet? I just subscribed to CBS All Access directly from CBS and I can watch it fine through my Roku's on my tv's, but for some reason I can't watch them on my Fire Tablet. I can log into my CBS account on the Fire Tablet, but once I go to play a show, it just says "content not available". It seems like the Fire Tablet is blocking the site for some reason, maybe because I didn't subscribe to CBS All Access though amazon Prime Channels but I'm not sure.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather
Re: CBS All Access on an Amazon Fire Tablet??
Rather than asking here, you should contact CBS All-Access technical support:
https://cbsi.secure.force.com/CBSi/s...ACT%20US&data='
There is a phone number you can call as well: (888) 274.5343, Mon. - Sun. 8am - 2am ET.
https://cbsi.secure.force.com/CBSi/s...ACT%20US&data='
There is a phone number you can call as well: (888) 274.5343, Mon. - Sun. 8am - 2am ET.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off