DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Streaming Talk
Reload this Page >

CBS All Access on an Amazon Fire Tablet??

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Streaming Talk The Place to talk about streaming video and audio

CBS All Access on an Amazon Fire Tablet??

   
Old 01-28-20, 12:29 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Posts: 4,604
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
CBS All Access on an Amazon Fire Tablet??
Is there a way to watch CBS All access shows on an Amazon Fire Tablet? I just subscribed to CBS All Access directly from CBS and I can watch it fine through my Roku's on my tv's, but for some reason I can't watch them on my Fire Tablet. I can log into my CBS account on the Fire Tablet, but once I go to play a show, it just says "content not available". It seems like the Fire Tablet is blocking the site for some reason, maybe because I didn't subscribe to CBS All Access though amazon Prime Channels but I'm not sure.
movieguru is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-28-20, 12:36 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 57,057
Received 27 Likes on 21 Posts
Re: CBS All Access on an Amazon Fire Tablet??
Rather than asking here, you should contact CBS All-Access technical support:

https://cbsi.secure.force.com/CBSi/s...ACT%20US&data='


There is a phone number you can call as well: (888) 274.5343, Mon. - Sun. 8am - 2am ET.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Streaming Talk
View Next Unread
The kinda all streaming deals thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.