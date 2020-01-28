CBS All Access on an Amazon Fire Tablet??

Is there a way to watch CBS All access shows on an Amazon Fire Tablet? I just subscribed to CBS All Access directly from CBS and I can watch it fine through my Roku's on my tv's, but for some reason I can't watch them on my Fire Tablet. I can log into my CBS account on the Fire Tablet, but once I go to play a show, it just says "content not available". It seems like the Fire Tablet is blocking the site for some reason, maybe because I didn't subscribe to CBS All Access though amazon Prime Channels but I'm not sure.