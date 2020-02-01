DVD Talk Forum

Collider Video cancels all daily and weekly shows

Streaming Talk

01-02-20, 03:51 PM
https://collider.com/collider-video-changes/

Our video production side has been putting out terrific content for years, but as we begin 2020, that video content will be moving into an exciting new direction. Today, our video production will be refocused towards expanding high-quality, scripted, unscripted and celebrity-driven content. This means more emphasis on popular series like Comic Book Shopping and The Deepfake Saga, but we also have to say goodbye to some beloved series. We will be ceasing production on Movie Talk, Collider Live, Jedi Council, and Heroes, and we cannot begin to express the depth of our gratitude to our loyal fans and to those who worked tirelessly on these productions.

Were incredibly excited about the future of our video content, and we cant wait to share our next chapter with you.

