Sources for multi-disc Viva Elite cases?
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2020
Posts: 19
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Sources for multi-disc Viva Elite cases?
I'm very particular about how my discs are stored. I used to get Versapak 8 and 10 disc DVD cases for $2 each, but they quit making them. Now the Vivas with literally the same disc hubs cost like 10x as much and everyone's trying to sell them 1 at a time. Where can I get at least 4-6 disc case in bulk (dozen or so at a time)? and they have to be proper Viva retail pluck hubs, but those BS weird hex ones.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off