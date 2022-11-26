Sources for multi-disc Viva Elite cases?

I'm very particular about how my discs are stored. I used to get Versapak 8 and 10 disc DVD cases for $2 each, but they quit making them. Now the Vivas with literally the same disc hubs cost like 10x as much and everyone's trying to sell them 1 at a time. Where can I get at least 4-6 disc case in bulk (dozen or so at a time)? and they have to be proper Viva retail pluck hubs, but those BS weird hex ones.