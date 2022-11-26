DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Shopping Discussions > Store Forum
Reload this Page >

Sources for multi-disc Viva Elite cases?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Store Forum Share Your Shopping Experiences at Stores both Online and Off.

Sources for multi-disc Viva Elite cases?

   
Old 11-26-22, 02:48 PM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Oct 2020
Posts: 19
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Sources for multi-disc Viva Elite cases?
I'm very particular about how my discs are stored. I used to get Versapak 8 and 10 disc DVD cases for $2 each, but they quit making them. Now the Vivas with literally the same disc hubs cost like 10x as much and everyone's trying to sell them 1 at a time. Where can I get at least 4-6 disc case in bulk (dozen or so at a time)? and they have to be proper Viva retail pluck hubs, but those BS weird hex ones.
NoLifeDGenerate is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Store Forum

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2022 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.