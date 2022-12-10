Warning: I have just learned that "I-Deals US" Is another subsidiary of DD

They are owned by Deep Discount/Alliance. Some of us refuse to do business with Alliance.



They sent me a $3 wrestling video on Amazon when I ordered a $35 blu-ray Hammer Noir box set; & I had to pull teeth with Amazon to get a refund. The Alliance Empire (DD, Import Cd's, Collector's Choice, I-Deals, Blowitouthahere & many more) were all mid-large Internet retailers that DD/Alliance purchased in a successful attempt too put many mid-sized net retailers out of business. It started when Alliance bought Phantom wholesalers a few years back; renamed them "Super D" & sold the product at below wholesale on DD. I had never heard Of I-Deals until this order. I wonder how many more there are...........