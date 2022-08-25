Amazon Whole Foods sued over 'No Antibiotics, Ever' beef claim

Peymon Khaghani, Jason Rose, Sara Safari and the nonprofit Farm Forward said this creates "serious health risks" by contributing to antibiotic-resistant bacteria that consumers eventually ingest, and which may cause infections that cannot be treated with existing antibiotics.Whole Foods markets at least 42 beef products as free of antibiotics, and charges "substantial" price premiums based on that claim, according to the complaint filed in the federal court in Santa Ana, California.Neither Whole Foods nor Amazon immediately responded to requests for comment.Farm Forward said its mission includes efforts to "promote conscientious food choices, reduce farmed animal suffering, and advance sustainable agriculture."It also said that after learning from Farm Forward about the results in April, Whole Foods Chief Executive John Mackey unsubscribed from the nonprofit's email list "after having been a board member and mailing list recipient for over a decade."Mackey is not a defendant in the lawsuit.The case is Safari et al v Whole Foods Market Inc, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 22-01562.