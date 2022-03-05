My Best Buy program changes effective 5/3/22
#1
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 1,414
Received 62 Likes on 48 Posts
My Best Buy program changes effective 5/3/22
Best Buy is eliminating the Elite and Elite Plus tiers and moving everyone into the standard "My Best Buy" program.
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/my-best...311100050001.c
I called Best Buy and yes Elite/Plus also lose the extended return window and free shipping... unless you want to upgrade to the Totaltech program for $199.99/yr.
GFY Best Buy
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/my-best...311100050001.c
I called Best Buy and yes Elite/Plus also lose the extended return window and free shipping... unless you want to upgrade to the Totaltech program for $199.99/yr.
GFY Best Buy
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 59,861
Received 2,672 Likes on 1,749 Posts
Re: My Best Buy program changes effective 5/3/22
Ugh that's terrible!
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 37,561
Received 969 Likes on 754 Posts
Re: My Best Buy program changes effective 5/3/22
Yup, Totaltech for the win, I guess. Though if you shop at Best Buy so much you're in Elite Plus (or if you buy a large appliance) that might actually be a decent deal as long as you read the fine print.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off