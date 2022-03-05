DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Shopping Discussions > Store Forum
Reload this Page >

My Best Buy program changes effective 5/3/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Store Forum Share Your Shopping Experiences at Stores both Online and Off.

My Best Buy program changes effective 5/3/22

   
Old 03-30-22, 12:51 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
 
Meathead's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 1,414
Received 62 Likes on 48 Posts
My Best Buy program changes effective 5/3/22
Best Buy is eliminating the Elite and Elite Plus tiers and moving everyone into the standard "My Best Buy" program.

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/my-best...311100050001.c

I called Best Buy and yes Elite/Plus also lose the extended return window and free shipping... unless you want to upgrade to the Totaltech program for $199.99/yr.

GFY Best Buy
Meathead is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-30-22, 01:10 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 59,861
Received 2,672 Likes on 1,749 Posts
Re: My Best Buy program changes effective 5/3/22
Ugh that's terrible!
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-30-22, 01:26 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 37,561
Received 969 Likes on 754 Posts
Re: My Best Buy program changes effective 5/3/22
Yup, Totaltech for the win, I guess. Though if you shop at Best Buy so much you're in Elite Plus (or if you buy a large appliance) that might actually be a decent deal as long as you read the fine print.
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Store Forum

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.