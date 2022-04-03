DVD Talk Forum

Old 03-04-22, 01:22 PM
UPS has rescheduled 3 different shipments for delivery.
I was supposed to have an item delivered on Friday and two others earlier this week. However, UPS keeps rescheduling my delivery of those items day after day. Every single day it is updated as put on a truck for delivery. How about just deliver them.
