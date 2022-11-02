DVD Talk Forum

TCM Shop shutting down Feb 22nd

TCM Shop shutting down Feb 22nd

   
Old 02-11-22, 03:50 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Sep 2010
Posts: 1,522
Likes: 0
Received 46 Likes on 33 Posts
TCM Shop shutting down Feb 22nd
Only shopped there maybe once or twice a year (if that much), but still... They're pointing everyone toward Critics' Choice Video, though it sounds like they've got different plans for their non-media merchandise.
