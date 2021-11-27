DVD Talk Forum

Black Friday 2021 Sucks !!!! Very Disappointing !!!

Black Friday 2021 Sucks !!!! Very Disappointing !!!

   
11-27-21, 08:23 AM
Black Friday 2021 Sucks !!!! Very Disappointing !!!

The Walmart part is kind of good.

On the day after Thanksgiving, I went out about 5 pm and dropped by DT and picked up some movies.
Looked at some Tvs at Fred Myers and Costco, but just bought some food and vitamins.
Bought some shelving units at Bimart for the garage. The stores were dead the benefit of living in a small town.
