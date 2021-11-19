Reputable sources for Viva Elite cases?

I'm pissed Versapak cases aren't made anymore. Those suited me fine. Same disc hubs. They were just thicker. All I hear lately is how slow Casetopia is, and they screwed me before by sending a different type of 5 and 6 disc Viva that's not like the retail ones (hex type hubs instead of the normal push/pluck ones). I'm wondering if there's any other good options besides ebay.