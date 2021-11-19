DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Shopping Discussions > Store Forum
Reload this Page >

Reputable sources for Viva Elite cases?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Store Forum Share Your Shopping Experiences at Stores both Online and Off.

Reputable sources for Viva Elite cases?

   
Old 11-19-21, 03:26 PM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Oct 2020
Posts: 9
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Reputable sources for Viva Elite cases?
I'm pissed Versapak cases aren't made anymore. Those suited me fine. Same disc hubs. They were just thicker. All I hear lately is how slow Casetopia is, and they screwed me before by sending a different type of 5 and 6 disc Viva that's not like the retail ones (hex type hubs instead of the normal push/pluck ones). I'm wondering if there's any other good options besides ebay.
NoLifeDGenerate is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Store Forum

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.