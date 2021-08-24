Disney closing 57 Disney retail stores
Disney closing 57 Disney retail stores
https://comicbook.com/irl/news/57-di...ist-of-stores/
Disney is closing 57 of their Disney Stores. 2 of them are in my area in Southern California.
Wow, so only 25 are going to be left.
Looks like if you want Disney you have to buy it online or at the parks. Every time I've walked into a Disney store at the mall, they are usually pretty slow. I'm guessing all these stores closing are money losers. And some of these stores were shut down for months due to COVID.
Here's the list:
Arizona
Tempe: Arizona Mills, 5000 Arizona Mills Circle
Tucson: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
California
Brea: Brea Mall, 1065 Brea Mall
Carlsbad: Carlsbad Premium Outlets, 5610 Paseo Del Norte
Cerritos: Los Cerritos Shopping Center, 163 Los Cerritos Center
Concord: Sunvalley Mall, 1 Sunvalley Mall
Daly City: Serramonte Center, 25 Serramonte Center
Fresno: Fashion Fair, 587 E Shaw Ave.
Gilroy: Gilroy Premium Outlet, 681 Leavesley Road
Lakewood: Lakewood Center, 88 Lakewood Center Mall
Los Angeles: Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd.
Modesto: Vintage Faire, 3401 Dale Road
National City: Westfield Plaza Bonita, 3030 Plaza Bonita Road
San Francisco: Stockton Street, 39 Stockton St. (Closing on or before Sept. 8)
Santa Clara: Westfield Valley Fair, 2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard
Sherman Oaks: Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive
Thousand Oaks: The Oaks, 350 West Hillcrest Drive
Torrance: Del Amo Fashion Center, 21712 Hawthorne Blvd.
Valencia: Valencia Town Center, 24201 West Valencia Blvd.
Connecticut
Danbury: Danbury Fair, 7 Backus Ave.
Farmington: Westfarms Mall, 500 Westfarms Mall
FloridaDoral: Miami International Mall, 1455 Northwest 107th Ave.
Lutz: Tampa Premium Outlets, 2300 Grand Cypress Drive
Miami: Dadeland Mall, 7527 Dadeland Mall
Orlando: The Florida Mall, 8001 So. Orange Blossom Trail
Georgia
Buford: Mall of Georgia, 3333 Buford Drive
Illinois
Aurora: Chicago Premium Outlets, 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd.
Chicago: North Michigan Avenue, 717 North Michigan Ave. (Closing on or before Sept. 1)
Gurnee: Gurnee Mills, 6170 West Grand Ave.
Schaumburg: Woodfield Mall, 1600 Golf & Meacham Road
Maryland
Clarksburg: Clarksburg Premium Outlets, 22705 Clarksburg Road
Massachusetts
Burlington: Burlington Mall, 75 Middlesex Turnpike
Wrentham: Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, 1 Premium Outlets Blvd.
Michigan
Auburn: Great Lakes Crossing, 4286 Baldwin Road
Missouri closing Disney Store
Chesterfield: St. Louis Premium Outlets, 18521 Outlet Blvd.
NevadaLas Vegas: Las Vegas South Premium Outlets, 7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South
New Hampshire Disney Store closure
Merrimack: Merrimack Premium Outlet, 80 Premium Outlets Blvd.
New Jersey
Deptford: Deptford Mall, 1750 Deptford Center Road
Edison: Menlo Park Mall, 55 Parsonage Road
Jackson: Jackson Premium Outlets, 537 Monmouth Road
Paramus: Garden State Plaza, 1 Garden State Plaza Blvd.
New York
Central Valley: Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, 191 Marigold Court
Elmhurst: Queens Center, 90-15 Queens Boulevard
Lake Grove: Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall Road
Niagara Falls: Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, 1900 Military Road
North Carolina
Charlotte: SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Road
Concord: Concord Mills, 8111 Concord Mills Blvd.
Pennsylvania
Limerick: Philadelphia Premium Outlet, 18 West Lightcap Road
Whitehall: Lehigh Valley Mall, 217 Lehigh Valley Mall
Tennessee
Nashville: Opry Mills, 433 Opry Mills Drive
Texas
Houston: Houston Galleria, 5015 Westheimer Road
McAllen: La Plaza Mall, 2200 South 10th St.
Mercedes: Rio Grand Valley Premium Outlets, 5001 East Expressway 83
Round Rock: Round Rock Premium Outlets, 4401 North Interstate Highway 35
Utah
Salt Lake City: City Creek Center, 51 South Main Street
WashingtonVirginia
Woodbridge: Potomac Mills, 2700 Potomac Mills Circle
Tukwila: Westfield Southcenter, 536 Southcenter Mall
#2
Re: Disney closing 57 Disney retail stores
That's just the latest closing. I said it in one of the covid threads but the closest Disney stores to me in SoCal closed in the last 6 months, and aren't even on this list. This includes the original Disney Store in the Glendale Galleria. Seems like they're focusing on their online store instead.
