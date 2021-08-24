Disney closing 57 Disney retail stores

Arizona

Tempe: Arizona Mills, 5000 Arizona Mills Circle

Tucson: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.



California

Brea: Brea Mall, 1065 Brea Mall

Carlsbad: Carlsbad Premium Outlets, 5610 Paseo Del Norte

Cerritos: Los Cerritos Shopping Center, 163 Los Cerritos Center

Concord: Sunvalley Mall, 1 Sunvalley Mall

Daly City: Serramonte Center, 25 Serramonte Center

Fresno: Fashion Fair, 587 E Shaw Ave.

Gilroy: Gilroy Premium Outlet, 681 Leavesley Road

Lakewood: Lakewood Center, 88 Lakewood Center Mall

Los Angeles: Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd.

Modesto: Vintage Faire, 3401 Dale Road

National City: Westfield Plaza Bonita, 3030 Plaza Bonita Road

San Francisco: Stockton Street, 39 Stockton St. (Closing on or before Sept. 8)

Santa Clara: Westfield Valley Fair, 2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard

Sherman Oaks: Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive

Thousand Oaks: The Oaks, 350 West Hillcrest Drive

Torrance: Del Amo Fashion Center, 21712 Hawthorne Blvd.

Valencia: Valencia Town Center, 24201 West Valencia Blvd.



Connecticut

Danbury: Danbury Fair, 7 Backus Ave.

Farmington: Westfarms Mall, 500 Westfarms Mall

FloridaDoral: Miami International Mall, 1455 Northwest 107th Ave.

Lutz: Tampa Premium Outlets, 2300 Grand Cypress Drive

Miami: Dadeland Mall, 7527 Dadeland Mall

Orlando: The Florida Mall, 8001 So. Orange Blossom Trail



Georgia

Buford: Mall of Georgia, 3333 Buford Drive



Illinois

Aurora: Chicago Premium Outlets, 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd.

Chicago: North Michigan Avenue, 717 North Michigan Ave. (Closing on or before Sept. 1)

Gurnee: Gurnee Mills, 6170 West Grand Ave.

Schaumburg: Woodfield Mall, 1600 Golf & Meacham Road



Maryland

Clarksburg: Clarksburg Premium Outlets, 22705 Clarksburg Road



Massachusetts

Burlington: Burlington Mall, 75 Middlesex Turnpike

Wrentham: Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, 1 Premium Outlets Blvd.



Michigan

Auburn: Great Lakes Crossing, 4286 Baldwin Road

Missouri closing Disney Store

Chesterfield: St. Louis Premium Outlets, 18521 Outlet Blvd.

NevadaLas Vegas: Las Vegas South Premium Outlets, 7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South

New Hampshire Disney Store closure

Merrimack: Merrimack Premium Outlet, 80 Premium Outlets Blvd.



New Jersey

Deptford: Deptford Mall, 1750 Deptford Center Road

Edison: Menlo Park Mall, 55 Parsonage Road

Jackson: Jackson Premium Outlets, 537 Monmouth Road

Paramus: Garden State Plaza, 1 Garden State Plaza Blvd.



New York

Central Valley: Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, 191 Marigold Court

Elmhurst: Queens Center, 90-15 Queens Boulevard

Lake Grove: Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall Road

Niagara Falls: Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, 1900 Military Road



North Carolina

Charlotte: SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Road

Concord: Concord Mills, 8111 Concord Mills Blvd.



Pennsylvania

Limerick: Philadelphia Premium Outlet, 18 West Lightcap Road

Whitehall: Lehigh Valley Mall, 217 Lehigh Valley Mall



Tennessee

Nashville: Opry Mills, 433 Opry Mills Drive



Texas

Houston: Houston Galleria, 5015 Westheimer Road

McAllen: La Plaza Mall, 2200 South 10th St.

Mercedes: Rio Grand Valley Premium Outlets, 5001 East Expressway 83

Round Rock: Round Rock Premium Outlets, 4401 North Interstate Highway 35



Utah

Salt Lake City: City Creek Center, 51 South Main Street





WashingtonVirginia

Woodbridge: Potomac Mills, 2700 Potomac Mills Circle



Tukwila: Westfield Southcenter, 536 Southcenter Mall



Disney is closing 57 of their Disney Stores. 2 of them are in my area in Southern California.Wow, so only 25 are going to be left.Looks like if you want Disney you have to buy it online or at the parks. Every time I've walked into a Disney store at the mall, they are usually pretty slow. I'm guessing all these stores closing are money losers. And some of these stores were shut down for months due to COVID.Here's the list: