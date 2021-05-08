M Disc Player
M Disc Player
Hello
For archival purposes I have several M Disc with MP4 files.
I have DVD players - and the M Disc is not recognized / or 'unknown disc'
In a computer the M Disc files open and I can view the MP4s.
What DVD players will work with M Discs?
The ones I have here in this office will only play DVD.
Thanks for any assistance !
