M Disc Player

   
New Member
Join Date: Aug 2021
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
M Disc Player
Hello
For archival purposes I have several M Disc with MP4 files.
I have DVD players - and the M Disc is not recognized / or 'unknown disc'
In a computer the M Disc files open and I can view the MP4s.

What DVD players will work with M Discs?
The ones I have here in this office will only play DVD.
Thanks for any assistance !
