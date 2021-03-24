Anyone ever buy items that ship to you on Facebook Marketplace?

Anyone every purchase anything through Facebook Marketplace that was to be shipped to you? I've never used them until last week where I purchased an item from a seller in Ohio. I never received any notification that the item was shipped for a week, then this morning I get an email from Facebook saying the seller cancelled the order and that I should be receiving a refund. Their marketplace seems clunky to navigate. Is there any way to leave feedback/rating for the seller when they cancel orders that were already paid for? I've checked on things I've purchased in person on there and I can leave feedback for some and not for other regardless of weather they've already larked it as sold or not. There doesn't seem to be any rhyme or reason to when you can or can't leave feedback for sellers on their site.