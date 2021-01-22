DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Shopping Discussions > Store Forum
Reload this Page >

Trying to remember a website for selling a phone

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Store Forum Share Your Shopping Experiences at Stores both Online and Off.

Trying to remember a website for selling a phone

   
Old 01-22-21, 04:17 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
james2025a's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2005
Posts: 5,307
Likes: 0
Received 50 Likes on 40 Posts
Trying to remember a website for selling a phone
A few years back i sold a couple of phones online and i remember someone recommending an online website where you could list your phone and either set a price or have bidding in place. Both phones were in perfect condition and i got great prices for them compared to anywhere else.

I now have another phone to sell, but cannot for the live of me remember the website. Anyone have an idea of the site or a similar place that will give the best prices for selling a phone?
james2025a is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Store Forum

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.