Anyone else get a $25 eBay coupon?
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 8,927
Received 84 Likes on 71 Posts
Anyone else get a $25 eBay coupon?
A $25 US coupon just showed up in my email as a thanks for being an early eBay user (~1999).
I thought there was a catch, but it was valid for any purchase of $25.01 or higher.
I ended up ordering a BD and only paying $0.60.
I thought there was a catch, but it was valid for any purchase of $25.01 or higher.
I ended up ordering a BD and only paying $0.60.
#3
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 8,927
Received 84 Likes on 71 Posts
Re: Anyone else get a $25 eBay coupon?
Guess that would've been a good place to look!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off