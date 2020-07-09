DVD Talk Forum

Anyone else get a $25 eBay coupon?

Anyone else get a $25 eBay coupon?

   
09-07-20, 08:53 PM
andicus
andicus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 8,927
Received 84 Likes on 71 Posts
Anyone else get a $25 eBay coupon?
A $25 US coupon just showed up in my email as a thanks for being an early eBay user (~1999).

I thought there was a catch, but it was valid for any purchase of $25.01 or higher.

I ended up ordering a BD and only paying $0.60.
09-07-20, 08:56 PM
The Cow
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,479
Received 65 Likes on 52 Posts
Re: Anyone else get a $25 eBay coupon?
Yep

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/blu-ray-ba...-accounts.html
09-07-20, 09:09 PM
andicus
andicus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 8,927
Received 84 Likes on 71 Posts
Re: Anyone else get a $25 eBay coupon?
Guess that would've been a good place to look!
