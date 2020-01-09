DVD Talk Forum

Walmart's upcoming 98 dollar a year delivery service?
This is supposed to begin September 15th nation wide and I am guessing depending on where you live you will be able to get same day delivery (for free if the order is 35 plus dollars ).

One question-Are the store prices the same as the delivery prices?

I belong to Shipt and the jack up prices from Meijer when delivering groceries.
Re: Walmart's upcoming 98 dollar a year delivery service?
I would hope that the prices wont be jacked up, but so far I havent had experience with their delivery service. Weve been using the shit out of their grocery pickup, and theres no up charge there, so I hope that delivery follows suit.

WM gets a lot of shit about being a big, evil corporation that treats their employees badly, and Im sure that for some locations that is true, but IMO since the beginning of this pandemic WM seems to be genuinely doing what it can to see that its customers are able to get what they need with little health risk, and (so far) at absolutely no extra cost (for pickup).
