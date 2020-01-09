Walmart's upcoming 98 dollar a year delivery service?
Walmart's upcoming 98 dollar a year delivery service?
This is supposed to begin September 15th nation wide and I am guessing depending on where you live you will be able to get same day delivery (for free if the order is 35 plus dollars ).
One question-Are the store prices the same as the delivery prices?
I belong to Shipt and the jack up prices from Meijer when delivering groceries.
WM gets a lot of shit about being a big, evil corporation that treats their employees badly, and Im sure that for some locations that is true, but IMO since the beginning of this pandemic WM seems to be genuinely doing what it can to see that its customers are able to get what they need with little health risk, and (so far) at absolutely no extra cost (for pickup).
