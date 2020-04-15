DVD Talk Forum

Best Buy to furlough 51,000 hourly employees

   
Old 04-15-20, 09:57 PM
https://nypost.com/2020/04/15/best-b...ore-employees/
Old 04-15-20, 10:59 PM
Re: Best Buy / bestbuy.com discounts and deals on Blu-ray
Oh shit. Are stores fully closing?
Old 04-15-20, 11:11 PM
Re: Best Buy / bestbuy.com discounts and deals on Blu-ray
Is furlough the new way to say laid off
Old 04-15-20, 11:16 PM
Re: Best Buy / bestbuy.com discounts and deals on Blu-ray
Furlough is temporary laid off. Meaning they won't pay your wage if you're full-time, but you will retain your benefits until you're needed again.
Old 04-15-20, 11:18 PM
Re: Best Buy / bestbuy.com discounts and deals on Blu-ray
Originally Posted by E Unit View Post
Oh shit. Are stores fully closing?
The stores are shut down right now. You cannot enter to browse. So they can only take curbside pickup online orders. I went today to get some ink that I had to order online for pickup. They lose a lot of foot traffic and impulse buys with this kind of deal.
Old 04-16-20, 08:40 AM
Re: Best Buy / bestbuy.com discounts and deals on Blu-ray
I guess that's what I meant, will they start fully closing the stores and not even offer a pickup option.
Old 04-16-20, 08:56 AM
Re: Best Buy / bestbuy.com discounts and deals on Blu-ray
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
The stores are shut down right now. You cannot enter to browse. So they can only take curbside pickup online orders. I went today to get some ink that I had to order online for pickup. They lose a lot of foot traffic and impulse buys with this kind of deal.
Plus, aren't a large part of their profit margin basically large appliances and services like Geek Squad? Both of those have to be suffering. It's not like the random media or software sale nets them a huge margin.
