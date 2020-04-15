Best Buy to furlough 51,000 hourly employees
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Best Buy to furlough 51,000 hourly employees
Best Buy to furlough 51,000 hourly employees
https://nypost.com/2020/04/15/best-b...ore-employees/
https://nypost.com/2020/04/15/best-b...ore-employees/
#4
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,203
Received 100 Likes on 82 Posts
Re: Best Buy / bestbuy.com discounts and deals on Blu-ray
Furlough is temporary laid off. Meaning they won't pay your wage if you're full-time, but you will retain your benefits until you're needed again.
#5
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,203
Received 100 Likes on 82 Posts
Re: Best Buy / bestbuy.com discounts and deals on Blu-ray
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Best Buy / bestbuy.com discounts and deals on Blu-ray
I guess that's what I meant, will they start fully closing the stores and not even offer a pickup option.
#7
Re: Best Buy / bestbuy.com discounts and deals on Blu-ray
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off