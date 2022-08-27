Official 2022 College Football Regular Season Thread
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 62,852
Received 3,361 Likes on 2,239 Posts
Official 2022 College Football Regular Season Thread
Games are now being played! Let's go.
And Nebraska has already lost to Northwestern
And Nebraska has already lost to Northwestern
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off