2022 NFL predictions Thread

I looked at last year's thread and I always enjoy reading the comments. Let's hear those 2022 season predictions.



-Tom Brady will retire at the end of this season and won't win another Super Bowl.

- The Ravens will win the AFC North over the Bengals.

- One of the young Qbs of the AFC will have a season ending injury early.

- The Chargers are the only team that are a threat to take the AFC West from the Chiefs.