2022 NFL predictions Thread
I looked at last year's thread and I always enjoy reading the comments. Let's hear those 2022 season predictions.
-Tom Brady will retire at the end of this season and won't win another Super Bowl.
- The Ravens will win the AFC North over the Bengals.
- One of the young Qbs of the AFC will have a season ending injury early.
- The Chargers are the only team that are a threat to take the AFC West from the Chiefs.
Re: 2022 NFL predictions Thread
Rams will repeat as SB champs
Brady is done after 2022
Some team who is considered a playoff team will have a very bad year.
Some team who sucked last season will actually be good in 2022.
Re: 2022 NFL predictions Thread
The Rams do have a chance to repeat I'll give them that. Also Tyreek Hill won't be as good in Miami.
